roger-federer-announces-retirement-from-tennis

On Wednesday morning, tennis legend Roger Federer posted a heartfelt letter to his fans and “tennis family” announcing his retirement. The 20-time Grand Slam winner is calling it a career after next week’s Laver Cup in London. Federer shared that it will be his final ATP tennis event of his iconic career.

In a letter posted on social media, Roger Federer shared that the last three years have taken a toll on him. The 41-year-old from Swiss tennis player has dealt with several injuries and surgeries in recent years. However, Federer stated that he knows his “body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer has not played in a competitive tournament since last year’s Wimbledon. After his quarterfinal exit, he underwent a third knee surgery in just an 18-month span. He hinted at retiring earlier this summer at Wimbledon at a ceremony celebrating 100 years of Centre Court play.

“I hope I can come back, like you said, one more time,” Federer said at the July 3rd event. “The knee has been rough on me, but I’ve been happy. I’ve been happy at home.”

