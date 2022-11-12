Roger Goodell Confirms More NFL Games Coming to Germany Through 2025

On the eve of the league’s debut in Germany, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that more games will be staged in the country through 2025.

Goodell revealed the news to a fan forum in Munich — the site of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-3) Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena. Under the league’s current agreement which includes Sunday’s tilt, an annual game will take place in Germany — two in Munich and two in Frankfurt — over the next three seasons.

“In our commitment, we’re going to play the next four years, at least, and with at least four games,” Goodell said, via ESPN. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon.”

The NFL continues to venture outside the U.S., notably staging games in London every season excluding 2020 (COVID-19) since 2007. Mexico City has hosted four games, the first coming in 2005. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) and Arizona Cardinals (3-6) will play at Estadio Azteca in Week 11 next Monday night. There are questions about the availability of the stadium in 2023. ESPN reports that it could be under renovation next year in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany Excited to Host NFL Games

Germany has proven to be a success early on, with a reported 3 million ticket requests for the 75,000-seat stadium.

“Ticketmaster told us afterwards that they could have sold around three million tickets,” said Alexander Steinforth, head of NFL Germany. “This level of demand — whether for sporting events or concerts — is usually only seen at the Super Bowl. So, this advance sale for the NFL’s German game has once again exceeded all expectations.”