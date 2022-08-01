Rolando McClain, Former Dallas Cowboys Linebacker, Arrested on Multiple Charges

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain is in some legal trouble. Police arrested the former NFL player in Alabama on multiple charges on Saturday, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Per the report, officers pulled McClain over on Saturday evening for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, police smelled the odor of marijuana from within the car.

When McClain got out of the car, he told police there was a handgun in the car that did not belong to him. Officers arrested the former linebacker on charges of speeding, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

A passenger in the car, Detrick Mostello, was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana charge. Both men posted bond following the arrest, per the report.

In 2017, Officers in Alabama arrested McClain on possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon charges.

Rolando McClain’s NFL Career

Rolando McClain spent six seasons in the NFL, starting with the Oakland Raiders in 2010. He was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2010 draft, spending his first three years with the Raiders.

After his time in Oakland, McClain had a pit stop with the Baltimore Ravens before closing out his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He played two years for the organization.

Over the course of his six NFL seasons, McClain racked up 407 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

McClain shined during his college career at Alabama before heading to the NFL. He earned All-SEC honors twice (2008-09) and All-American honors in 2009. He claimed a national championship as a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2009 squad.