Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Running Back, Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Ronnie Hillman, a former running back for the Denver Broncos, died on Wednesday following an intense battle with cancer. The late NFL athlete was just 31 years old.

The New York Post reports Ronnie Hillman passed away to due a fight with liver cancer. His family issued a heartfelt statement. They said, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father Ronnie K. Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.”

Per the news outlet, the former running back entered hospice care earlier in the week. End-of-life care was assigned to him after he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma. This particular type of cancer is rare but highly aggressive. It’s a “form of cancer that primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait.”

Hillman’s family continued in their statement, “We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.”

After sharing news of Ronnie Hillman’s death on social media, messages of support began popping up in the comments. Heartfelt tributes came from both everyday fans and a multitude of celebrities and stars.

Hillman’s former Broncos teammate CG Anderson commented, “Fly High my brother rest east man going to miss you love you, my brother, we have amazing memories.”

Another former teammate, linebacker Brandon Marshall added, “Fly high bro.”

Hillman and his family also saw support from prominent figures outside of the NFL. Snoop Dogg praised the 31-year-old athlete and tributed him in a heartfelt post.

“Heaven gained an angel today. Thank you for being an example to the youth in my league and around the world.”

Reflecting On Ronnie Hillman’s NFL Career

Ronnie Hillman’s friends, family, and fans continue to mourn him on social media the day following his death. Meanwhile, we’re here to take a look back at the 31-year-old NFL star’s prominent career. Though he rose to prominence as a team member of the Denver Broncos, Hillman had a storied career in the league.

Per the New York Post, Ronnie Hillman graduated from San Diego State before being selected by the Broncos in the 3rd round of the NFL draft in 2012. The late athlete spent four seasons with the team where he set the bar high for other aspiring athletes. In total, Hillman ran 1,845 yards and earned his team 12 touchdowns.

The last time the running back appeared in the NFL was in 2016. After building a solid career with the Denver Broncos, the running back appeared in six games with the Vikings and the Chargers.

With social media tributes and prayers continuing to pour in for Ronnie Hillman and his family, individuals close to the late athlete said there is more information to come.