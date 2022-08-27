Rookie Card for MLB Legend Roberto Clemente Expected to Net Over $1M at Auction

If you’re interested in owning a “museum-quality” rookie card of MLB legend Roberto Clemente, you’ll need quite a bit of savings in your bank account. TMZ Sports reports that the unique card could fetch over $1 million at an auction.

Per the report, a 1955 Topps rookie card of Clemente could hit the seven-figure mark when it goes up for auction in September. Recently graded in “mint” condition, the card piques the interest of plenty of collectors.

“There are just so few copies of this card in this quality in existence that they require the highest level of custodianship possible,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig told TMZ Sports. “We’re talking about a museum-quality piece here.”

A previous Clemente card sold for $1.1 million, which is a record for the former baseball star.

Clemente spent his entire baseball career (1955-72) with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He earned All-Star honors 15 times and won a pair of World Series titles. He was also a 12-time Gold Glove winner at right field, claimed four NL batting titles and won an NL MVP in 1966.

Clemente earned induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1973.

Roberto Clemente’s Card Joins Honus Wagner in High Bids

We don’t know how much Roberto Clemente’s card will sell for just yet, but if it does hit seven figures, it’ll join another former Pittsburgh Pirate. Recently, a rare Honus Wagner card sold for major money.

Goldin Marketplace announced that a rare T-206 card of Wagner sold for $7.25 million at a private sale. It’s a record figure for a sports trading card.

The Wagner card is among the rarest in sports. Goldin Executive Chairman and founder Ken Goldin says it’s a truly one-of-a-kind type of item.

“I’ve been in this business for a very long time and seen a lot of incredible trading cards and pieces of memorabilia, but there is nothing on earth like a T-206 card,” Goldin said. “There’s a reason why no Wagner card has never sold for less than it was previously purchased for – the card is art, it’s history, it’s folklore.

“The T206 is one of the reasons I do what I do and why serious collectors around the world love this hobby so much. To be a part of history and facilitate this record-breaking sale is an honor.”