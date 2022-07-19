Rookie Julio Rodriguez Earns $750k for Second-Place Finish in Home Run Derby, Which is More Than His Entire 2022 Salary

MLB rookie Julio Rodriguez did not win the 2022 Home Run Derby on Monday night, but he did steal the show. The 21-year-old Seattle Mariners star hit 81 total dingers and ultimately finished runner-up to champion Juan Soto.

For his efforts, Rodriguez earned $750,000 for a second-place finish – a well-earned paycheck for an entertaining night at Dodger Stadium. But here is the shocking part: Rodriguez’s entire salary for the 2022 season is only $700,000.

Julio Rodríguez earned more for his 2nd place finish in the Home Run Derby than he'll earn this entire season with the Mariners 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5bUOUQpSD4 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) July 19, 2022

As a part of the new collective bargaining agreement, MLB rookies actually received a “big” “raise” from 2021-to-2022. Last season, first-year players made a salary of only $570,500. Still, Rodriguez is outproducing that at an extraordinary level.

With his 15th home run of the season on July 4, Rodriguez became the fastest player in MLB history – yes, MLB history – to reach 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in his career. He reached those numbers in only 81 games.

Julio Rodríguez is something special.



Fastest players to reach 15 home runs + 20 stolen bases (career) in MLB history:



1️⃣ Julio Rodríguez (81 games, 2022)

2️⃣ Ellis Burks (82 games, 1987)

3️⃣ Barry Bonds (90 games, 1986)

4️⃣ Eric Davis (91 games, 1984)



H/T @MLB | @JRODshow44 pic.twitter.com/SxEQYjEOzy — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 5, 2022

The Mariners have three more years of team control before Rodriguez will be eligible for arbitration in 2026. Seattle may attempt to sign him to a contract similar to what the Pittsburgh Pirates did with Ke’Bryan Hayes this offseason. Hayes and the Bucs agreed to an eight-year, $70 million extension that covered multiple seasons of team control, arbitration and free agency.

In the meantime, Rodriguez will continue to produce like the All-Star that he is, while getting underpaid for it. Luckily for the MLB and MLBPA, that is exactly what they want.

Eight Star Sluggers Provide Fireworks in 2022 Home Run Derby

As the first competitor of the night, Julio Rodriguez started off the 2022 Home Run Derby with a bang. Well, 32 bangs to be exact. The rookie hit 32 dingers in the first round to defeat Corey Seager (24) and then 31 more in the second round to knock off two-time defending champion Pete Alonso (24).

Before tonight, there had been FOUR 30-HR rounds in HR Derbies



Now Julio Rodríguez has TWO HIMSELF



He's the 1st player with 2 in a single Derby — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 19, 2022

On the other side, Soto hit 18 in the first round to edge Jose Ramirez (17) and then 16 in the second round to squeak by 42-year-old “career achievement” All-Star Albert Pujols (15).

In the finals, the time shrunk from three minutes to two minutes. Rodriguez started out with a respectable 18 dingers. But Soto responded with 19 and took home his first Home Run Derby title. The 23-year-old Washington Nationals star bounced back from a loss to Alonso last year at Coors Field to make history.