WATCH: Rory McIlroy Has Heart-Warming Moment with Scottie Scheffler’s Family After Winning FedEx Cup

They say golf is a “gentleman’s game.” Rory McIlroy showed everyone why it’s earned that moniker after claiming his third FedEx Cup on Sunday in Atlanta.

McIlroy put together an impressive final round of the Tour Championship on Sunday afternoon. He shot a 4-under-par 66 to bring his total to -21 and claim a third FedEx Cup trophy — the first three-time winner in history.

To claim the win, McIlroy surged past world No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler, who ended with a -20. McIlroy trailed Scheffler by six strokes heading into the Tour Championship, playing some of his best golf on the final weekend.

Without question, McIlroy’s play in Atlanta was something to admire. But it might rank second to what we saw from the PGA Tour star after the tournament ended Sunday afternoon.

McIlroy shared an incredible moment with Scheffler’s family (father, mother and wife) after the tournament. He actually apologized for defeating the No. 1 player to claim the FedEx Cup, saying Scheffler “deserved it.”

Over the course of his career, McIlroy has blossomed into one of the most popular (and likable) players on the PGA Tour. After that interaction, it’s easy to see why.

Rory McIlroy Ends 2022 on a High Note

Rory McIlroy made history on Sunday, becoming the first three-time winner of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup. It was a fitting end to an extraordinary year.

McIlroy started 16 events and finished in the top-25 in 13 of those. He also posted 10 top-10 finishes and earned three victories. Those wins came in the CJ Cup (October 2021), RBC Canadian Open (June 2022) and the Tour Championship (August 2022).

McIlroy missed just one thing during his impressive run — a major championship.

Though he finished in the top-eight of every major championship in 2022, McIlroy couldn’t quite close the deal. He finished second in The Masters, third in the Open Championship, tied-fifth at the U.S. Open and eighth in the PGA Championship.

McIlroy has claimed four major titles in his career. The lone major he has yet to win is The Masters.

Can McIlroy add a green jacket to his collection of FedEx Cups next season?