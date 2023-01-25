Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed Beef Hitting Overdrive Following Driving Range Incident

Who says golf is boring? Those who have followed along know that the new rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has sparked plenty of drama over the past few months. It took a new turn this week, with a driving range spat between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed.

Reed allegedly threw a tee in McIlroy’s direction after refusing to greet the now LIV Golf star at the Dubai Desert Classic. It’s caused an uproar among golf fans on social media, but McIlroy says things are getting blown out of proportion.

But he also didn’t pull any punches when talking about Reed.

“Patrick wanted to come up and say hello, and I didn’t really want him too,” McIlroy said. “And that was it, from my recollection. I didn’t see a tee, I didn’t feel a tee … obviously someone else saw that but, it’s definitely a storm in a teacup.

"I just didn't want to talk to him."



Rory McIlroy plays down talk of a confrontation with Patrick Reed ahead of this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic.pic.twitter.com/LwT9faQvlQ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) January 25, 2023

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve, so, of course, I’m just trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that. You’re not gonna take that well. I’m living in reality, I don’t know where he’s living.

“If I was in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake, either.”

So, McIlroy didn’t seem to be too incensed by Reed’s tee-tossing actions. But the subpoena on Christmas Eve? Yeah, that still doesn’t sit well … and for good reason.

Video Captures Patrick Reed Allegedly Tossing Tee at Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy may not have known that a tee was thrown his direction on the driving range, but video evidence suggests it happened. A video shows Reed turning around and appearing to toss something McIlroy’s direction after refusing to shake hands.

Rory on blowing off Patrick Reed:



"I didn't see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have of thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit."pic.twitter.com/thXPfvz5Kp — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 25, 2023

Reed was one of golf’s big names to depart from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf over the past two months. He teamed up with players like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and others.

McIlroy, on the other hand, has been incredibly outspoken on his support for the PGA Tour. He’s also had no problem criticizing LIV Golf.

So, if you thought 2022 was wild in the world of golf, buckle up. There’s a chance that 2023 gets even crazier.