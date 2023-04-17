Rory McIlroy Slammed by Ex-Manager Amid Masters Drama

Rory McIlroy’s former manager had no trouble blasting the PGA Tour star following an abysmal performance at The Masters this year. He believes the 33-year-old golfer has become too much of a “mouthpiece.”

Chubby Chandler made the interesting remarks in an interview with iNews. McIlroy struggled mightily at Augusta National this year, missing the cut after shooting +5 through the first two rounds.

“If you were a betting man, you would probably bet against him winning,” Chandler said.

“He has made winning the grand slam [all four majors] a bigger thing in his head than it actually is. He is not really driven by number of wins or number of majors per se, but he seems to be driven by wanting to win the grand slam.

“It’s a massive mental block, and it’s getting harder and harder. Every time he gets there, he has the pressure from everyone else, but also from himself.”

McIlroy has been the face and voice of the PGA Tour over the past year, as the league continues its fight against LIV Golf. He’s regularly discussed improvements along the tour, problems with the Saudi-backed league, and more.

During The Masters, McIlroy also participated in an “in-game” interview with ESPN. He gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into club selection and shot play at one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

Chandler didn’t care for that, either.

“The interview on the fairway [at the Masters], absolutely brilliant TV, but not good for Rory McIlroy,” he said. “You can’t be having a chat with a guy in the commentary box about the day and the way he is playing, or whatever, then get over a wedge and give it 100%. You would never have got [Jack] Nicklaus doing it … (or) Tiger [Woods] doing it.”

Rory McIlroy Withdraws from RBC Heritage

After a disappointing run (or lack thereof) at Augusta National, McIlroy opted to withdraw from the RBC Heritage. That’s a decision that could cost him approximately $3 million.

As the PGA Tour moves towards requiring its superstar athletes to participate in more tournaments, there’s been a Player Impact Program (PIP) incentive. But golfers must meet certain criteria to qualify.

In the PGA Tour’s PIP, players are compensated in bonuses based on their popularity. McIlroy ranks No. 2, behind only Tiger Woods. Assuming he holds that position, he’d be eligible for $12 million in bonuses.

Players are permitted to skip one event. McIlroy’s withdrawal from the RBC Heritage will be his second missed tournament.

Since McIlroy technically didn’t meet the criteria (skipping two events), he could be docked 25% of that bonus money. In other words, McIlroy may only see $9 million.

It’s not like McIlroy is exactly hurting for money. But missing out on $3 million? That’s a pretty good chunk of change out of the bank account.