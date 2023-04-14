Rory McIlroy Withdrawing From RBC Heritage Could Potentially Cost Him $3 Million Bonus

Rory McIlroy’s decision to withdraw from the RBC Heritage this week could end up costing the PGA Tour star a nice chunk of change. According to a report from Outkick, he might potentially miss out on $3 million.

McIlroy missed the cut at The Masters last week, a disappointing finish after placing so well at all four major championships a year ago. He then decided to opt out of the RBC Heritage — not an uncommon decision after a major tournament.

However, because the PGA Tour has geared its focus on promoting more talent-heavy events since LIV Golf’s arrival, it could impact McIlroy’s earnings. Each player eligible for these tournaments is permitted to miss one.

McIlroy will miss two of these events.

In the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP), players are compensated in bonuses based on their popularity. McIlroy ranks No. 2 behind only Tiger Woods. Assuming he holds that position, he’d be eligible for $12 million in bonuses.

But since he technically didn’t meet the criteria (skipping two events), he could be docked 25% of that bonus money. In other words, McIlroy may only see $9 million. Still a pretty solid pay day.

It’s not like McIlroy is exactly hurting for money. But missing out on $3 million? That’s a pretty good chunk of change out of the bank account.

Rory McIlroy Misses Cut at The Masters

The green jacket continues to elude Rory McIlroy. The PGA Tour superstar has yet to add a win at The Masters to his list of impressive accomplishments in golf and he’ll have to wait at least another year for another opportunity.

McIlroy started the tournament shooting an even-par 72 through the first 18 holes. But weather conditions and poor play cost him a chance at the weekend. He scored a 5-over-par 77 in Round 2, missing the cut by two strokes.

It was a disappointing outing for McIlroy, who performed so well in the tournament a year ago. He placed second in the event last year and it remains the only major championship missing from his resume.

McIlroy also has not won a major title since 2014 — nearly a decade ago. He placed inside the top-10 of all four majors a year ago and carried some serious momentum into this season.

But missing the cut at Augusta and withdrawing from the RBC Heritage, McIlroy’s 2023 season isn’t off to the best start.