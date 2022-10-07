WATCH: Russell Wilson, Broncos Brutally Roasted by Denver Sportscasters After Horrendous TNF Performance

Remember those eye-washing stations located in the corner of your high school science lab? A lot of NFL fans probably wish they owned one after watching Thursday Night Football this week. It featured one of the ugliest games in recent memory between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts won a 12-9 overtime game in which neither team scored a touchdown. The Broncos and Colts combined for 15 penalties, 10 sacks, four turnovers and two angry fanbases during this week’s matchup. It was so ugly that even local Denver broadcasters roasted the team.

After the game, local sportscasters Nick Rothschild and Troy Renck (ABC’s KMGH 7) didn’t hold back in their criticism of the team and quarterback Russell Wilson. It included an apology to everyone watching.

“Troy, I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers,” Rothschild said. “I know we didn’t play, we didn’t even really run this broadcast … but the fact that you had to watch that? On our air? I feel bad.”

Renck then chimed in with his own humorous comment, saying, “It burned the retinas.”

Thursday night’s game caught a ton of flack for poor offensive performance. Though both Wilson and Colts quarterback Matt Ryan have struggled early this season, nothing has looked as poorly as their Week 5 outings.

Hopefully, we never have to watch anything that bad again. If so, an eye-washing station might not be enough to cure the burning.

Denver Broncos Getting Too Much Primetime Attention

Though there was a lot of off-season hype about Russell Wilson’s arrival in Denver, he’s been particularly bad through the first five games. You know what magnifies his woeful start? The fact that the Broncos have played three primetime games in the first five weeks.

Unfortunately, NFL fans will have to put up with it for a bit longer, too. Denver will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Two weeks later, they’ll play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London for the lone 8:30 a.m. game.

Because of the poor play, fans are getting really tired of seeing the Broncos in those primetime slots.

They're really forcing us to watch the Broncos again. — Nexon 🇸🇷 (@Bruce14Bruce) October 6, 2022

Seeing the same team in the prime slots can be frustrating, even if the squad is playing well. For a team performing as poorly as the Broncos, it only increases the anger among NFL fans.

Gonna say it again but whoever scheduled the broncos to be on primetime 4 times in first 6 weeks needs to go to Alcatraz immediately — Herbert SZN ⚡️ (@btoma15) October 6, 2022

Fortunately — or maybe unfortunately — Denver only has one primetime game remaining on the schedule after the trip to London. A Dec. 11 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs will be on Sunday Night Football.

Hopefully Wilson and the offense get something figured out by then.