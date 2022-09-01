Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Agree to Massive Contract Extension

Russell Wilson will be riding with “Broncos Country” for quite some time. The 33-year-old NFL quarterback signed a massive contract extension with Denver on Thursday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter’s report, Wilson and the Broncos reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $245 million. It includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

In total, Wilson will be with the organization for seven years with a $296 million price tag. That’s a pretty sweet deal for a quarterback who has yet to throw a regular season pass with the Broncos.

Breaking: Broncos and Russell Wilson just reached agreement on a five-year, $245 million contract extension that includes $165 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Deal now ties Wilson to Denver for seven total years and $296 million. Another massive QB deal in the books. pic.twitter.com/uk6yelOL3j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022

The contract extension puts any concerns of Wilson’s future with the franchise to rest. That’s a critically important element with the start of the regular season approaching quickly.

Now, Wilson can focus more of his attention on those hype vids … er … throwing touchdown passes.

Russell Wilson Always Seemed Confident in Landing an Extension

There’s a mythical belief that contract discussions should be completed before the start of training camp. That’s not always the case in the NFL, though. Tension doesn’t automatically arise just because that soft deadline isn’t met.

Russell Wilson never seemed concerned about reaching an agreement with the Denver Broncos. Earlier this summer, he appeared pretty confident that a deal would come and that he’d be with the franchise for the long haul.

“I’m excited to be here,” Wilson said in July. “I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. It’s been a blessing with these guys.”

Denver should be excited to have Wilson.

Since Peyton Manning‘s retirement following the 2015 campaign, the Broncos have spun around for years on the quarterback carousel. Wilson provides the talent, experience, and longevity the franchise needs in order to return to the playoff picture — which it’s missed every year since 2016.

Wilson is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback. There are no guarantees in the NFL, but the Broncos sit in a much better position under center than the previous six seasons.

Denver will be in a pretty good spot for the next seven years, too.