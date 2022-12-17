Russell Wilson Gambling Photo in Las Vegas Goes Viral, Becomes Latest Strange Moment for the NFL Star

Did you see this photo of Russell Wilson? He’s looking perplexed at a blackjack table at a Las Vegas casino. The snap is going viral. The Denver Broncos quarterback isn’t playing Sunday, so he has time for a gambling weekend.

The Fox Sports NFL social media account shared a photo of the well-dressed Wilson sitting at a table looking kind of forlorn. He probably forgot you’re supposed to split aces and eights. The caption? “We’ve all been there, Russ!”

Russell Wilson definitely didn’t think he’d be gambling on the weekend before Christmas as his new team crashed and burned in the NFL standings. Maybe it all hit bottom last Sunday when Wilson’s Broncos fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-0. Wilson helped them rally, but his head slammed against the turf in the fourth quarter. Wilson was pulled with a concussion as his team lost 34-28. However, he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, Friday.

“As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week to get ready so he’s ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams,” Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters. “Russ is one of our ultimate competitors in this game. He’s unbelievable. We informed him of the decision. He’s not happy with it; he wants to be out there and play. He’s very, very competitive, as we all know, and wants to compete for this team and be out there.

“We as an organization, after discussing and talking throughout this entire week, have decided it’s best for our organization, it’s best for Russell [to hold him out],” Hackett said. “We talked about this from the top all the way to the bottom. (And) we looked at every single thing and just want to give him another week to get ready.”

We’re betting that Wilson probably is super competitive at the blackjack tables, too. Since the Broncos placed him on the inactive list, the Denver QB can do what he wants after clearing protocol. Brett Rypien will start in his place in a home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson will return to the starting lineup for the Christmas game against the Rams.

Or maybe Wilson will stay in Vegas. We’re only kind of kidding because it’s so been that kind of season. He switched teams in the offseason. And the fans of the Seattle Seahawks were so bitter that they blacked out his name on their souvenir jerseys and booed him in the season opener.

Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett, Wilson’s old receiver in Seattle, took an apparent shot at his old QB at midseason. “I think the biggest thing is it’s amazing what we can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said, without mentioning the name Russell Wilson. Even his new teammates have jumped on the pile on.

And this isn’t the first time social media has roasted him this season. Back in late October, Russell Wilson decided to continue to rehab a tender hamstring during an eight-hour flight to London. As his teammates slept, Wilson did knee bends for four hours.

Who knows. Maybe he flipped his luck in Vegas.