Russell Wilson Mourns Death of Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman After His Tragic Death

On Thursday (December 22nd), Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter to mourn the loss of former Bronco, Ronnie Hillman, who passed away from a rare form of cancer the day before at the age of 31.

“So sad to hear about Ronnie,” Wilson tweeted after Hillman’s death was announced. “2012 Draft class. Gone too soon. Praying for the entire Hillman family, friends, and teammates. May you Rest In Peace in Heaven.”

So sad to hear about Ronnie. 2012 Draft class. Gone too soon. Praying for the entire Hillman family, friends, and and teammates. May you Rest In Peace in Heaven. 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 22, 2022

Ronnie Hillman and Rusell Wilson were part of the 2012 draft class. Wilson ended up playing for the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 before heading to the Denver Broncos for the 2022 season. Hillman was with the Broncos from 2012 to 2015. He also made appearances on the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers, and Dallas Cowboys before officially ending his professional football career in 2017.

As previously reported, Orlando Franklin, a friend and former teammate of Hillman revealed that the former NFL player had been fighting for his life in hospice. “#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman,” Franklin tweeted at the time. “He’s in hospice and not doing well.”

Ronnie Hillman’s Family Revealed the Former Running Back’s Diagnosis & Passing Within the Same Week

Ronnie Hillman’s family also confirmed the running back’s condition with TMZ. He was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August 2022. It is described as a is a rare kidney cancer that mostly affects young people with African ancestry. “Renal Medullary Carcinoma (RMC) is a rare but highly aggressive neoplasm form of cancer,” Hillman’s family explained. “That primarily affects young African Americans with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately, treatment has not been successful.”

Unfortunately, Hillman’s family then revealed that he passed away on Wednesday. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr. Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends. We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed.”

The Denver Broncos also issued a statement following the news of Ronnie Hillman’s passing. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. A key contributor to the windiest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.”

The Broncos described Hillman to be soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity. “Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate. He will be fondly remembered by our organization, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time.”