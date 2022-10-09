Russell Wilson Playing Through Torn Lat Near Throwing Shoulder: Report

If it looked like Denver Broncos quarterback (2-3) Russell Wilson wasn’t healthy in the Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) on Thursday night, that’s because he wasn’t.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat near his right shoulder. He picked up the injury in the second quarter of Denver’s 32-23 Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Wilson had his best performance of the season against Las Vegas, finishing 17-of-25 for 237 yards and three total touchdowns.

The injury was diagnosed in the days leading up to the Colts game. He did not practice until Wednesday and was listed as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder strain. The injury will not require surgery, though it could linger for weeks. His status against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) in Week 6 next Monday night, however, shouldn’t be in question.

Russell Wilson Struggles in Loss to Colts

The follow-up to Wilson’s performance in Week 4 was a dud. In what was a game that set football back a few decades, the Broncos were defeated by the Colts in overtime, 12-9. Wilson completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions.

Following the loss, Wilson took responsibility for Denver’s poor play on offense.

“You’ve got to look at this — I’ve got to look at this and see where I can get better,” Wilson said. “I was battling, obviously, just the shoulder [injury] and all that and just trying to play quickly. We should have won that game. [We] should have won it. Like I said, it’s on me. The one thing that I know is I’ve gone through tough times before. I’ve gone through obstacles, I’ve gone through challenges, gone through highs as well as lows. A lot of highs, several lows, and I wasn’t ever getting discouraged ever.”