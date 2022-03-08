After several years of trying to replace a legend in Payton Manning, the Denver Broncos finally have their next franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. Indeed, on Tuesday afternoon, not long after news broke about Aaron Rodgers’ extension in Green Bay, news broke via ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Seattle Seahawks had agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos after ten years in Seattle.

It was a gigantic move for the Broncos and a difficult one for the Seahawks. During his tenure in Seattle, Russell Wilson failed to win double-digit games just once before the 2021 season. However, the 2021 season is when everything began to unravel in Seattle. The Seahawks won just six games and missed the playoffs while every other team in the division qualified for the playoffs. Rather than attempt to run it back in 2022 with Wilson still at the forefront, the Seahawks traded him for a huge package to Denver.

Denver Broncos Get Russell Wilson

For the Broncos, adding Russell Wilson was exactly what the team had been trying to do for years post-Manning. The team had tried to find the next QB of the future via the NFL Draft, but that did not work out. They tried with Brock Osweiler, Drew Lock, and Paxton Lynch, each of whom did not work out. This past season, the team brought in veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, but he did not guide the Broncos back to the playoffs, either.

Now, the Broncos have their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. It came at a heavy cost, though. The reporter trade package for Wilson includes two first-round picks, two second-round picks, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, and a fifth-round pick in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Like, the Los Angeles Rams did last offseason, the Broncos believe they can win now with Wilson under center. The AFC West now boasts Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr.

For the Seahawks, the future is now incredibly murky. Without their franchise quarterback, the situation in Seattle does not look all that promising in the short term. Lock looks to be the temporary stop-gap at quarterback, but with issues all across the offensive line and defense, it looks like Seattle is headed towards a long-term rebuild. Add to that, the team not too long ago traded multiple high draft picks for safety Jamaal Adams from the New York Jets in an effort to bolster their defense following the demise of the Legion of Boom. What does this mean for the future of the NFL’s oldest head coach in Pete Carroll in Seattle?

The Broncos and the Seahawks are headed in two very different directions in 2022 that much is certain.