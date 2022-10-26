Russell Wilson Worked Out, Did High Knees for 4 Hours During the Broncos’ Flight to London

An eight-hour flight from Denver to London wasn’t going to stop Broncos (2-5) quarterback Russell Wilson from getting some work in ahead of his team’s Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5).

Wilson, who missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, revealed Wednesday that while his teammates were sound asleep on the plane, he was busy preparing for Jacksonville.

“I was on the plane, first two hours of the eight-hour flight here I was watching film, watching all the cutups and everything else, and then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go.”

Broncos receiver KJ Hamler confirmed Wilson’s words to be true.

No BS lol https://t.co/lASWKIuLUC — KJ HAMLER (@Kj_hamler) October 26, 2022

Russell Wilson Likely to Play in London vs. Jaguars

Without Wilson, the Broncos fell to the New York Jets (5-2), 16-9. Brett Rypien made his second-career start as Denver failed to score more than 16 points for the sixth time this season. Wilson told reporters that all signs are pointing to him making his return in London.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “… Hopefully get a big win in London. … I feel great, ready to rock.”

Wilson inked a five-year, $245 million extension this offseason after being traded by the Seattle Seahawks. The nine-time Pro Bowler is completing a career-low 58.6% of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Broncos are averaging an NFL-low 14.3 points per game. They rank last in red zone offense and goal-to-go situations.