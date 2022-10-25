Russian Court Announces Decision on Brittney Griner Drug Smuggling Conviction

In August, the Russian court system sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. The charges came after she was convicted of drug smuggling. Following months of media coverage, Russian officials have heard Griner’s appeal. Unfortunately for the professional basketball player, she will be forced to serve her full sentence.

According to The U.S. Sun, Griner will officially begin serving her sentence unless the United States government decides to negotiate with Russia for a deal. For now, however, the outlet reports that Brittney Griner will be relocated to a penal colony.

The athlete was further ordered to pay one million rubles by the court, which translates to more than $16,000.

The news outlet reports that Griner received her final sentence at the Moscow Regional court via a video conference from the detention center where she’s currently held. Before hearing the verdict in August, Griner issued a number of apologies to friends and family back in the United States as well as to officials and citizens in the city of Yekaterinburg.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them.”

Brittney Griner was arrested in February after officials at a Moscow airport discovered vape cartridges in her luggage containing hashish oil.

Griner continued at the time, “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Pheonix Mercury organization back home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

Addressing the Russian court, she added, “I made an honest mistake, and I hope in your ruling it does not end my life.”

This is a developing story…