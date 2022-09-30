ryan-fitzpatrick-has-emotional-reaction-on-air-after-tua-tagovailoa-injury

After Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s gruesome injury in the second quarter of their Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, former teammate, and broadcaster Ryan Fitzpatrick was visibly emotional.

Tagovailoa served as Fitzpatrick’s backup during the 2020 NFL season before Tua assumed the starting position during that season and into the following year.

On the play that injured the star QB, Bengals’ defender Josh Toupou grabbed onto Tagovailoa and slammed him to the ground. In the collision, Tua’s shoulder and head make contact with the ground. Tua’s hands immediately start spreading out after the hit, which is apparently a common neurological response to head trauma.

The hit was incredibly scary and prompted the medical staff to cart Tua from the field and transport him to the local hospital.

Fitzpatrick, an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, reacted to the awful scene.

“As a player, you’ve gotta move on, you’ve gotta play the game,” Fitzpatrick said. “As the announcer, analyst, I’m having a tough time right now.”

He continued, remarking that his bond from their time in the quarterback room has carried over to today, where the two remain close friends.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was Tua Tagovailoa’s Quarterback Mentor in 2020

“I’ve played a lot of football, that’s one of the toughest scenes I think I’ve ever seen,” Fitzpatrick said. “For him as a brother, getting to spend a few hours with him last night, as happy as I’ve ever seen him, to see him do that, get knocked out, go limp, whatever it was, and you could just feel it, not just the fans but both teams, that was a scary scene.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick served as Tua Tagovailoa’s mentor back in 2020, and the pair forged a special bond in that time as teammates. Tagovailoa would go on to play in relief of Fitzpatrick in some 2020 games. Then, Tagovailoa entered the 2021 season as the starter.

Fitzpatrick posted a 4-3 starting record in seven games before Tagovailoa took over the job.

Fitzpatrick retied after spending the 2021 season with the Washington Commanders.

The 17-year NFL veteran works on Amazon’s new studio show which airs during pregame, halftime, and postgame. He joins alongside host Charissa Thompson and former players Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Andrew Whitworth.

However, before the injury, Tagovailoa had started off his third season red hot.

The Dolphins entered the contest undefeated, mostly because of the herculean efforts of their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The team had wins over the Bills, Ravens, and Patriots before meeting the Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa also suffered an injury in his Week 3 game versus the Buffalo Bills, where he also appeared to have concussion-like symptoms.

It remains to be seen whether Tua will return to the Dolphins starting lineup in Week 5 as the team faces divisional opponent the New York Jets.