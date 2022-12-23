Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Ugly Christmas Sweater on Thursday Night Football Has NFL Fans Lighting Up

Christmas is right around the corner and Ryan Fitzpatrick is in the holiday spirit on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football in his ugly sweater. ‘Tis the season to wear ridiculous clothes. That’s the reason for the season – at least part of it. Fitzpatrick isn’t afraid to take chances with his attire, that’s for sure.

The thing is, Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t wearing much else. While his fellow broadcasters were bundled up in jackets and coats, the former QB couldn’t be bothered. He just had his sweater on, and in fact, he got a little bit warm. He had his sleeves rolled up while his coworkers shivered.

Check out Fitzmagic doing his thing. If only we were all a snowman in a hammock on a sunny beach somewhere.

Does Ryan Fitzpatrick not look like Yukon Cornelius??? pic.twitter.com/XWS8vQekPx — Mike Damergis, Cannes World Award-Winner (@SportsRadioProf) December 23, 2022

I think that Ryan Fitzpatrick is ready for some Thursday Night Football in East Rutherford, New Jersey! He’s got other fans ready as well.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Gets Fans Talking With Ugly Sweater

If you’re going to wear an ugly sweater on NFL prime time, then expect some reactions. I think Fitzpatrick knew that his sweater was going to get folks talking. He’s always trying to show some drip whenever he can. Even holiday drip.

“Ryan Fitzpatrick is wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater known to man on the Thursday Night Football broadcast,” one fan tweeted out. I wouldn’t say it is the ugliest in the world, but it was the ugliest on the TV at the time.

Another fan loved his style, rolling up the sleeves as well.

“Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to be so metal. All people could talk about today is the East Rutherford weather and he rolls us [sic] to the desk sleeves rolled up and settles into this power stance,” they tweeted.

There were also many fans wondering if they would be able to get that sweater for themselves.

“Need that Ryan Fitzpatrick sweater asap,” one said. “My main man Ryan Fitzpatrick is styling with that rocking sweater,” another rattled off.

It’s great that everyone is in the holiday spirit on Thursday Night Football. Christmas is a couple of days away, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, what’s not to love?