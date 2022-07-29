Ryan Kerrigan, Washingon’s All-Time Franchise Sacks Leader, Announces Retirement from NFL

Ryan Kerrigan – Washington’s all-time franchise sacks leader – has announced his retirement from the NFL. The soon-to-be 34-year-old amassed 95.5 sacks in 10 seasons with Washington from 2011-to-2020.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold



Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

“I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player. But I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan said in a statement. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

Washington selected the outside linebacker from Purdue at No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Kerrigan made an immediate impact, with 64 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his rookie campaign. He famously intercepted New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and took it to the house for a pick-six in his first pro game.

In his first eight years in the league, Kerrigan started 138 consecutive contests and had at least 7.5 sacks each season. He was named to four pro bowls, including three straight from 2017-to-2019.

During the 2012 season, Kerrigan missed Washington’s Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers with an injury. It ended a 149-game start streak for the iron man that began in his rookie campaign.

A Brief Overview of Ryan Kerrigan’s Accomplished NFL Career

Kerrigan had 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 25 pass deflections, 454 tackles – including 119 for loss – and three pick-sixes in a decade with Washington. He accumulated 90 sacks through his first nine years with the franchise. In Kerrigan’s first game of 2020, he had two sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles and passed Dexter Manley’s number of 91 to set the team record.

For the 2021 season, he signed with Philadelphia and appeared in 16 games, but only had three total tackles.

In the Eagles’ playoff Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he did have a breakout performance with 1.5 sacks and three tackles. Good for Kerrigan that his final appearance on an NFL field turned out to be a spectacular one.