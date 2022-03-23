Saint Peter’s Guard Doug Edert Inks NIL Deal With Buffalo Wild Wings Amid NCAA Tournament Run

You won’t see many NCAA Tournament runs quite like Saint Peters. The Peacocks took America by storm after their stunning upset over the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats last week. They followed that up with a victory over Murray State and suddenly the Peacocks are in the Sweet 16 as America watches as head coach Shaheen Holloway lets his Peacocks fly. The good news keeps pouring in, too, as Saint Peters’ guard Doug Edert inked a NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings.

Doug Edert Signs NIL Deal with Buffalo Wild Wings

He revealed the news on his personal Instagram page. In the photo, Edert snacks on a chicken wing with all sorts of wings surrounding him. He wrote, “Overtime = more great times at @bwwings AND six free boneless wings. Blazin’ Rewards members just need to check-in at a BWW on the same day to receive the offer, within 30 minutes of the game ending #OvertimeWingtime #sponsored Offer details at buffalowildwings.com/overtime-wingtime.”

Ebert told John Chandler of New York, “It’s all fun. I love it. I love the attention, it’s really awesome.” Similar to the run by Florida Gulf Coast University years ago, it’s a fun story. The kids are having fun and Holloway has become a household name.

Saints Peters Is A Great Story

Saint Peters is what it’s all about for March Madness. Nobody saw the Peacocks upsetting the Kentucky Wildcats. When Jimmy Dykes appeared on The Marty Smith Podcast before the NCAA Tournament, he picked the Wildcats to make the Final Four. Instead, Saint Peters took care of Kentucky and later the Racers to advance to the Sweet 16.

Now, though, they are going to be really tested. Saint Peters has a Sweet Sixteen date with the Purdue Boilermakers. The Boilermakers are led by a future NBA Lottery pick in Jaden Ivey. The Purdue offense is going to give Holloway and his Peacocks all they can handle.

He told the New York Post, “This is beautiful.” He concluded, “This is what I envisioned when I took the job a couple years ago, to have moments like this. For these guys, I just want them to enjoy it. This is like … everything. This is why guys come to play Division I basketball — to have this opportunity.’’

However, they are enjoying the ride. This is why so many folks fall in love with college basketball all over again this time of year. For stories like Saint Peters. Now, anything is possible as the Peacocks look to advance to the Elite Eight with a victory over the Boilermakers.