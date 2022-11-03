Saints WR Michael Thomas Expected to Undergo Surgery, Miss the Rest of Season

Michael Thomas’ 2022 season has likely concluded. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday that he does not expect the receiver to play again this year.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Thomas dislocated a second toe. The NFL then tweeted that the talented receiver will go on the injured/reserve list and will likely undergo surgery.

Saints WR Michael Thomas going on IR, will undergo toe surgery. pic.twitter.com/7x8TC5W8MH — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2022

Injuries have plagued Thomas as of late. He played in just seven games during the 2020 season then missed the entire 2021 campaign. The former Ohio State star appeared in just three games before suffering another injury this year.

Assuming he’s played his final game this season, Thomas ends the 2022 campaign with 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns. In 2020, he totaled 438 yards on 40 receptions.

Thomas made his mark on the NFL between 2016 and 2019, emerging as one of the best receivers in the league. In those first four seasons, he hauled in 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns.

It’s been a miserable three-year run for Thomas, who just cannot avoid the injury bug.

More Bad News for Struggling Saints

Thursday’s unfortunate news regarding Michael Thomas’ status for the remainder of the season is another blow for the team. Things haven’t exactly been going as planned this year.

New Orleans sits at 3-5 on the season with four of those losses coming by a single possession. Having a playmaker like Thomas on the field could’ve certainly helped the Saints capture a wide-open NFC South title. That task gets more difficult without the premier receiver on the field.

The Saints are fresh off a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders but face a tough test this week. New Orleans hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

With Thomas sidelined the remainder of the year, New Orleans will have to depend on rookie Chris Olave and Tre’Quan Smith to make plays on the perimeter.