Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Georgia National Championship Game Win Over TCU

A lot of folks had a good time watching Georgia throttle TCU in the national championship Monday night. Even Samuel L. Jackson. The celebrated actor was more than excited last night. The Dawgs are back-to-back college football champs and nothing could be sweeter than that.

Sam Jackson is apparently a Georgia Bulldogs fan. He loved what he saw in the 65-7 victory over the Horned Frogs. What’s not to love about a 589-yard offensive performance?

The 74-year-old actor was up late at night cheering on the Dawgs.

ALRIGHT BACK 2 BACK

BULLDOG NATION CHAMPS‼️👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 10, 2023

Over the years, Samuel L. Jackson has been seen on the sidelines of Georgia games. As far as famous fans go, Jackson has to be one of the coolest. He might not be as boisterous and aloof as Matthew McConaughey. But that doesn’t change the fact he’s Sam Freakin’ Jackson.

Georgia fans were confident heading into this national championship game. This team had been there and done that just a season ago. There was maybe one second where Bulldog fans had to sweat. Other than that, it was good times.

The national championship game did show us that sometimes it is best to not make bets on live television.

National Championship Game Bet Goes Wrong For Shaq

While Georgia fans like Samuel L. Jackson enjoyed the game, others had a tough time. Perhaps no one had a tougher time than Shaq. His job on ‘Inside the NBA’ is to bring basketball analysis in an entertaining manner.

After Monday’s national championship game, I think he’s going to avoid any college football predictions for a while. He talked himself into eating a horned frog after Georgia’s decisive victory.

He said, “When Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat frogs. I’ll eat a horned frog.”

Some proclamations are just best left alone. Shaq should have just said the national championship game will be nice and fun and left the bets to the folks in Vegas.

Knowing Shaq, he’s going to have some tasty frog legs on set while Charles Barkley yells about how he gets everything he wants. I’ll believe it when I see it, to be honest. But those guys at TNT are known for doing the absurd, so we might be surprised.