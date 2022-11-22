San Fransisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk Drills Camera Guy With Football on MNF: VIDEO

A future warning to all NFL cameramen: If San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk catches a touchdown pass, be on high alert. One man learned that lesson the hard way on Monday Night Football.

On the second of Aiyuk’s two touchdown receptions against the Arizona Cardinals, he celebrated by throwing the football directly at a cameraman. It hit him in an unfortunate area, too.

Below is the clip, shared by NBC Sports. Believe us, it hurts us just watching:

Oh no, Aiyuk 😂 pic.twitter.com/u6OE21pAu8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 22, 2022

Aiyuk didn’t appear to show much remorse for his actions, but Christian McCaffrey did rush over to ensure the cameraman was OK. Most seemed to get a big laugh out of it, as well.

Well, maybe not the cameraman who took the shot. He’ll probably keep his head on a swivel the next time he sees Aiyuk running towards the endzone with the football in his hands.

Aiyuk had two catches for 20 yards in the win, both touchdown receptions. The 49ers hammered the Cardinals 38-10 thanks to four touchdown tosses from Jimmy Garoppolo.

While We’re Talking About Jimmy G …

Jimmy Garoppolo played as well as we’ve seen on Monday Night Football. The quarterback torched Arizona’s defense, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He didn’t take a sack all game, either.

Garoppolo’s performance propelled the 49ers to a 6-4 record, now tied atop the division with the Seattle Seahawks. His outing lends credence to comments made by NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth, who said the quarterback is more than capable of leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl.

“Could Jimmy go to any system and be All-Pro? I don’t know. But I know he can take this team anywhere they want to go,” Collinsworth told 49ers Talk. “Can they win a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo? Absolutely, they can. Absolutely, they can.”

After landing Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers via trade, fans have a little more optimism about the Niners making a deep playoff run. But a lot of it will depend on Garoppolo’s play.

So far this season, Garoppolo has thrown for 2,159 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s completing 67% of his passes.