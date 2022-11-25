San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa Appears to Have Split With Model Girlfriend Jenna Berman

The dinner table at the house of Nick Bosa appears to have had an unoccupied seat this Thanksgiving.

Instagram model Jenna Berman, who began dating the San Francisco 49ers defensive end in 2020, appeared to drop a hint this week that the two have called it quits. Berman posted the following TikTok which sent many fans into speculation.

“We just will never talk again,” Berman captioned the post. “When he gives you the silent treatment but doesn’t know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever.”

When one fan commented “He will marry someone else :),” Berman fired back with a response suggesting the post was aimed at Bosa.

“Good,” Berman replied.

The signs might’ve been there all along, however. As Joe Kinsey of OutKick.com pointed out, Bosa stopped showing up on Berman’s Instagram account over the summer. Perhaps it could have been due to Bosa locking in with football season on the horizon but nonetheless, the situation seemed odd then.

Nick Bosa Enjoying Standout Season With 49ers

Bosa, in his fourth season in the NFL, is well on his way to his third Pro Bowl selection. He’s racked up 10.5 sacks in nine games, looking to surpass his career mark of 15.5 last season. Bosa has recorded a sack in 8-of-9 games this season, the outlier coming back in Week 5 on Oct. 9.

Bosa was part of a 49ers squad which dominated the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 on “Monday Night Football.” The 49ers defeated the Cardinals, 38-10, in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. Bosa had three tackles and a sack playing 7,200 feet above sea level.

“It was brutal,” Bosa said after the game of the increased altitude. “Three full speed reps and you’re hurting. It does get better throughout the game and I think we did a good job sticking with it.”