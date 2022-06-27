San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel Has Not Rescinded His Trade Request Despite Attending Mandatory Minicamp

Although San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was at the team’s mandatory minicamp this month, he still wants to be traded. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Samuel has not rescinded the request he made two months ago.

Fowler says – along with the fact that Samuel showed up for minicamp – there not being “league-wide chatter” about a trade is also a good sign for the 49ers’ chances to keep him.

But the main reason for Samuel showing up to mandatory minicamp might be financially motivated. If he did not attend, he could be fined up to $93,085, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Deebo Samuel is one of the more interesting offensive players in the entire NFL. Not only did he record 121 receptions for 1,405 yards and a league-best 18.2 yards per reception in 2021. He also rushed 59 times for 365 yards on the ground, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He had an absurd 1,770 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns through the air and eight rushing scores last year.

Why Does Deebo Want to Be Traded?

With great production comes great financial appetite.

Deebo Samuel wants to get paid like fellow 2019 NFL Draft pick A.J. Brown, who got a four-year, $100 million extension when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles from the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Star wideouts Terry McLaurin and D.K. Metcalf are also selections from 2019.

The 26-year-old is also worried about his future health if San Francisco keeps using him to rush the ball so much. Samuel thinks (probably rightfully so) that he cannot keep getting beat up physically in-between the tackles.

General manager John Lynch said a few weeks ago that he would be a “fool” to trade Samuel. Second-year quarterback Trey Lance is expected to take the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo. He needs as many weapons as possible if the 49ers expect him to be successful.