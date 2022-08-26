San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch ‘Getting Pretty Close’ to Making Decision on Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is facing the same dilemma he entered the 2022 NFL offseason with: What the heck do you do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

Lynch certainly expected to have been moved on from Garoppolo by this point with the regular season opener just a couple weeks away. Alas, Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster. So does his $26.9 million cap hit. There have been no takers on the trade market, leading to speculation that the 49ers could outright cut Garoppolo.

Speaking this week on KNBR San Francisco, Lynch said the organization is “getting pretty close” to making a decision on Garoppolo.

“Yeah, you know, I think we’re getting pretty close,” Lynch said. “From the beginning, I think our take has been that Jimmy’s a good player. He’s a starting quarterback all day long in this league, and I think proven to be a really good one. Just look at the record, look at where he’s taken us. And so, with guys like that, you don’t just give it away.”

John Lynch then joined the Amazon panel ahead of San Francisco’s preseason tilt against the Houston Texans on Thursday. Lynch was asked about Garoppolo and said he’d be happy to have him should a trade not materialize.

“First of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us,” Lynch said. “It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes.

“If it’ll come together where he’s a part of us and if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team and knowing we will have some strength in that room. And if someone wants to come and offer us a whole lot for a really great quarterback, then we’ll be happy to listen.”

John Lynch, 49ers Handing Keys Over to Trey Lance

Trey Lance, the 49ers’ 2021 first-round selection out of North Dakota State, was under center against Houston for three drives. He finished 7-of-11 for 49 yards and laid a goose egg on the scoreboard. Lance was tough on his play afterwards, but emphasized there’s still time before Week 1 in Chicago.

“Some ugly stuff out there, for sure. It definitely wasn’t our best night,” Lance said, via NFL.com. “We’re not going to make too big of a deal from it. We’ll watch film, learn from it and get better. These 17 days (of practice) will be super important for us for Chicago.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t all that thrilled either with Lance’s performance. He himself is looking to have success with a quarterback not named Garoppolo. During his coaching career, Shanahan is 31-14 with Garoppolo at quarterback. That includes a trip to Super Bowl LIV and two NFC Championship appearances. Without Garoppolo, Shanahan is 8-28.

“I wish it was cleaner, just from a whole, but I’m not going to make too much out of it,” Shanahan said of Lance, via The Mercury News. “There weren’t too many opportunities and we got in some long down-and-distances, which made it tough.”