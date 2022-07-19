San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner Impressed By QB Trey Lance, Says He’s Ready to Lead Team

As the probability of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade increases, so does the likelihood that Trey Lance is under center for the San Francisco 49ers come Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Niners’ 2021 first-round selection has been preparing for his chance to lead the team and has already gained approval from his teammates. One of San Fransisco’s leaders, linebacker Fred Warner, said on The Rich Eisen Show Monday that he’s impressed with the way Lance has carried himself.

“I continue to say, man, how much I’ve admired the way Trey has taken on just all the criticism, all I guess you could say all the pressure people are trying to put on him,” Warner said. “He’s been super professional about it, especially with how young he is. [He’s] very mature for his age. And so, just the things that you see from him and the small things that everybody else outside of the building sees from him, that should give you a good sense of like the maturity for such a young player, and if given the reins, the way that he would handle it.

“I can continue to sit here and tell you how great of a person and player that he is. I’ve already spoken on that. But whatever it may be, I know that he is, for sure, if given the reins, that he’s ready for it. He’s very professional and mature and ready for whatever he is given.”

A Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Could Be Coming Soon, Paving Way for Trey Lance to Start

With 49ers training camp just seven days away, Garoppolo remains rostered and seemingly plugged in as QB1. That, however, could change in due time. As Outsider relayed last week, Garoppolo is expected to be traded by the end of July.

Garoppolo, 30, is 33-14 in 47 career starts. He’s taken the 49ers to a Super Bowl and the NFC Championship Game in two of the past three seasons. He also underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder on March 8. Lance, meanwhile, is viewed as the future [perhaps the now] and has dual-threat capabilities.

Trey Lance, 22, made two starts in relief of Garoppolo in 2021. Lance threw for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Heading into year two, expectations are raised for Lance. He’ll be expected to win games as he grows in his development. The talent on San Francisco’s roster demands it.

“He’s fit in with the group since Day 1,” Warner said. “I think he’s come in with the right mindset, the humility. The front office continues to bring in guys that love the game. They love football. They are good people. And Trey’s continued to work hard. And that’s how you build respect amongst your teammates and your peers, is by putting in the work, day in and day out, and guys seeing that.”