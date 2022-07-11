Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Be Traded By End of July, ‘Progressing Well’ After Shoulder Surgery

With just two weeks until the San Francisco 49ers open up training camp, Jimmy Garoppolo remains atop the quarterback depth chart.

Whether that’s the case when Week 1 of the NFL approaches, well, that’s the big question. A trade, which seemed inevitable at the beginning of the offseason, is now more likely with each passing day. NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Garoppolo is expected to be on the move by the end of July.

Garoppolo, 30, underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder on March 8. Trade talks had then reached a halt, but are now expected to pick back up. Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, said in a statement to Pelissero Monday that his client was “progressing well.”

“He’s progressing well and on schedule,” Yee said. “We’re optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false.”

Garoppolo to Tampa Bay? Not So Fast

The report which Yee referred to came from Dan Sielo, who said Thursday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 49ers were working on a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. A trade with Tampa Bay would leave Garoppolo without a starting role and back behind Tom Brady. Garoppolo served as Brady’s understudy for three seasons with the New England Patriots from 2014-16. Yee also happens to be Brady’s agent, as he’s been over the course of Brady’s career.

Trading for Garoppolo would require a team to take on the final year of his five-year, $137 million contract. He’s on the books for $26.95 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Per The Athletic‘s Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have roughly $12 million in current cap space.

With the Tampa Bay rumor dead, the top suitor for Garoppolo could now be the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle will enter the season with Drew Lock under center, after dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Lock is 8-13 in 21 career starts. Meanwhile, Garoppolo is 33-14 in 47 career starts.