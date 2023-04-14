A garbage performance calls for a garbage can. At least that’s what ran through the mind of San Francisco Giants pitcher Taylor Rogers on Wednesday night.

Rogers was abysmal during his appearance in the Giants’ 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. He came in to relieve Scott Alexander in the sixth inning and he failed to record a single out before getting yanked.

The relief pitcher walked four straight batters to start the inning before San Francisco made a change. He was responsible for surrendering four runs in the inning … without allowing a hit.

Needless to say, Rogers was pretty disappointed with his performance. So, the MLB pitcher did what any of us would do: he walked over to the trash can and nonchalantly tossed his glove inside.

Rogers then proceeded to punch the living hell out of the bench:

“He’s just struggling to find the zone consistently,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said, per MLB.com. “That was a tough one, obviously. He just couldn’t throw strikes. When he was able to throw strikes, (Dodgers first baseman Freddie) Freeman put a tremendous at-bat on him and forced him to get in the zone over and over and over, which he did. He just wasn’t able to finish.”

Rogers has appeared in five games and has pitched 3.1 innings this year. He’s surrendered more walks (six) than hits (four) and has given up seven earned runs and two home runs with just one strikeout.

Rogers is in his first season with the Giants. He spent time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. The reliever spent his first six seasons in the MLB with the Minnesota Twins (2016-21).

