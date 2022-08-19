san-francisco-police-officer-catching-serious-heat-over-brittney-griner-meme

A veteran member of the San Francisco Police Department is catching heat over a meme mocking WNBA player Brittney Griner. He posted the image to his personal Facebook page, drawing a lot of criticism.

Ernie Ferrando posted a meme to his personal social media page mocking Griner, who was sentenced to a 9 1/2-year prison term in Russia on a drug charge. She’s been detained in the country since February.

Henry K. Lee of KTVU posted images of the meme that appeared on Facebook.

The first image refers to Griner’s questioning of whether the national anthem should be played before sporting events. The second photo shows the WNBA player sitting in a jail cell singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Ex-@SFPD now working part-time as background investigator under fire for posting meme mocking @brittneygriner, @WNBA player sentenced to prison in Russia. @miss_elenius of @MLNow speaks out after hearing from ex-gang task force leader. Ex-@ACLU_NorCal also opines. 5,6 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/RdSSbjiYUj — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 18, 2022

A comment on the post reads, “She can rot over there forever as far as I’m concerned.” Ferrando responded with, “Absolutely!!!!”

The SFPD released a statement on the meme.

“While the views expressed by Ernest Ferrando on his personal social media account do not reflect those of the San Francisco Police Department, we respect his right to express his opinion,” the statement said. “Mr. Ferrando is a retired San Francisco police officer. He currently serves as a part-time, at-will, civilian employee with the department. The SFPD Internal Affairs Division has opened an investigation into this matter.”

Joe Biden Speaks Out on Brittney Griner Verdict

Earlier this month, a Russian court found Griner guilty of bringing cannabis vape cartridges into the country. Immediately after the verdict was reached, President Joe Biden released a statement.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” the statement read. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

The United States offered a prisoner swap to bring Griner and U.S. Marine Paul Whelan back to the country. In exchange, the U.S. would release Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The two sides have not agreed to a deal at this time.