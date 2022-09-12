Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend Celebrates Giants RB’s Big Game in Win Over Tennessee

In one of the better games of Sunday night, Saquon Barkley helped lead his NY Giants over the Tennessee Titans. His girlfriend celebrated accordingly. Anna Congdon and the NFL star have been a couple for a long time and even have a 4-year-old daughter, Jada. In the season opener for the Giants, it was Congdon who might have been celebrating the loudest.

Now, I know that a lot of you Outsiders are ride or die for the Titans, so warning – we’re about to relive that loss. The Titans came out early and looked to have a good control of the game. Then Daniel Jones andSaquon Barkley started to do what they do best.

It all came down to a two-point conversion with about a minute to go in the game. Who else but Barkley was going to take this ball? Congdon had a lot to celebrate after this amazing pitch play from Jones to Barkley and into the endzone.

Saquon Barkley’s girlfriend was more than excited as she watched the Giants take the win with that final play. She posted highlights on social media and made sure to shower on the praise after 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown. Plus that sweet two-point conversion that sealed the game.

After an offseason that was full of questions like “Is Saquon Barkley a top-10 RB?” the former Penn State halfback has responded in kind. Let’s go back to some of those comments.

Does Saquon Barkley Know How to Play RB Now?

One thing that the media does in the offseason is get quotes from anonymous coaches in the league on various players. Lists are made about the best players at each position and quotes come out from coaches, but we will likely never know who they are. In the summer, one offensive coach said Saquon Barkley doesn’t know how to play the position of RB.

“I’m down on him – he still doesn’t know how to play running back,” the anonymous coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back, and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

After last night, I’m not sure I would ever want to put my name on these comments if I was this coach. I have a feeling Saquon Barkley could have a great season.