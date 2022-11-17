Saquon Barkley Has an Absolutely Hilarious Nickname for Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is quietly having a stellar season for the New York football Giants (7-2).

The fourth-year quarterback is blossoming under first-year head coach Brian Daboll both with his arm and his legs. While Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens might get the attention for their wow runs, Jones is every bit a threat. Jones is averaging 43.0 yards per game on the ground, fourth-most among quarterbacks.

Jones certainly has the reputation among his teammates, including running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, the NFL‘s leading rusher (931 yards), even has a nickname for Jones based on his running ability. In a clip released Wednesday by “Inside the NFL,” viewers witnessed a mic’d up moment between Jones and Barkley. We learned that Jones’ nickname pays homage to the great Michael Vick.

“If I break a long one, I better see Vanilla Vick down there,” Barkley said.

Vanilla Vick.

From here on out, Jones is Vanilla Vick. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Both Jones and Barkley help lead the league’s 3rd-ranked rushing attack with an average of 164.8 yards per game. Jones has 387 of his own with three touchdowns, set to shatter his career-high rushing numbers.

Daniel Jones Puts the Spotlight on Saquon Barkley

Though the Giants have benefited from a much better version of Jones, one that has thrown just two interceptions, much of their success has been contributed to a healthy Barkley.

Jones is fine with that, as he is mainly focused on stacking up W’s, no matter how they come.

”I think we all just want to win,” Jones said Wednesday, via Yahoo! Sports. ”Regardless of what position you play you want to win, you want to score as many points as you can and win the game. That’s where we’re all focused, that’s where I’m focused. We’ve won in different ways this year and depending on what the defense is doing, depending on how the game’s going, we’ve adjusted our style.”