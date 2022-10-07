Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler and Winner of ‘Tough Enough,’ Dead at 30

Sara Lee, a former WWE wrestler and 2015 winner of the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough has been found dead. Lee’s mother shared the tragic news on social media late last week noting that the family is still in shock after the news of Lee’s death. She was just 30 years old.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” notes Sara Lee’s mother, Terri Lee in a recent statement.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete,” Terri Lee adds in the emotional statement. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee was married to another professional WWE wrestler, Cory Weston in December 2017. Weston is known to wrestling fans as Westin Blake. Together, the couple has three children, five-year-old Piper, three-year-old Brady, and a 14-month-old son. Westin, however, has yet to speak publically about his wife’s death.

Sara Lee Takes Top Prize In WWE’s Tough Enough Competition In 2015

As she climbed to fame in recent years, wrestling fans quickly adored Sara Lee. This became especially evident as fans voted Lee the female winner in the Tough Enough competition series.

“I think my fans can kind of relate to me because I’m a normal girl,” Sara Lee once said of her connection with wrestling fans.

“I’ve just been myself,” the Tough Enough winner relates.

According to reports, Lee grew up in a small Michigan town called Hope. She was a track team star and a competitive powerlifter in her early years. Lee’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

WWE And WWE Stars Pay Their Respects To The Wrestler

In a recent Instagram post, WWE announced the news of Sara Lee’s passing, noting that she “served as an inspiration.”

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” the Instagram post notes.

“As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the tribute continues. “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans.”

“No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human,” notes a post from Chelsea Green.

“But all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family,” Green adds. “Sara Lee will be missed greatly.”

No tweet or amount of words can bring back this beautiful human, but all of my heart goes out to @TheWestinBlake & their family. Sara Lee will be missed greatly. ♥️

The photo on the left is how I will always remember her – laughing, smiling, carefree. pic.twitter.com/XLlLFXDOcF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 6, 2022

“The photo on the left is how I will always remember her,” Chelsea Green adds of her former WWE costar. “laughing, smiling, carefree.”

“You were so good in so many ways,” Nikki A.S.H says of Sara Lee in a post.

You were so good in so many ways. You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless. You made me giggle. No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara. pic.twitter.com/3VvySbd2AH — Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 6, 2022

“You loved your family and friends so much. you were so giving, warm and selfless,” Nikki A.S.H continues of Lee.

“You made me giggle,” she adds, going on to note that they shared a strong bond. “No matter how long we went without seeing each other, we would always pick up right where we left. I love you Sara.”