Last Sunday, Angel Reese led the LSU Tigers to a national title. Not even a week later, she’s become a national sensation, and perhaps there’s no better indicator of that than being spoofed by the Saturday Night Live crew.

During this weekend’s episode, SNL decided to feature Reese during their “Weekend Update” segment. Check out the performance below, which was almost as good as the LSU star’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last weekend.

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has a message for the White House and her haters pic.twitter.com/kKTTCmtt4l — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2023

Reese now joins an illustrious group of celebrities, athletes and public figures who have been spoofed by SNL. Her popularity has gone through the roof over the last week, as she’s become one of the biggest stars in all of college basketball in just a couple of days.

Moreover, Reese has seen her social media following balloon in that time, as she’s gained millions of followers. Additionally, she’s received all sorts of messages from celebrities in the days following the win over Iowa, as she explained when she hopped on ESPN’s First Take to discuss her whirlwind week since cutting down the nets.

According to ESPN, on Sunday, Reese “gained more Instagram followers in six hours than any men’s Final Four player has gotten in his entire life.” With that fact in mind, Reese was asked how she’s wrapped her head around such a drastic spike in attention.

Angel Reese on Publicity, Fame: ‘It’s Bigger Than Me.’

“Aye, it’s lit,” said Reese. “So many people have reached out to me. Celebrities, rappers, NBA players, NFL players, WNBA. So just to see that they recognize and respect women’s basketball, that’s just my goal.

“It’s bigger than me, bigger than LSU, it’s just to grow the game and I’m excited. I get to have so many little girls that look up to me and say ‘I wanna be Angel Reese.’ And that’s the goal. I want to be able to be inspirational and just be someone that somebody can look up to. So I’m happy to be in this position.”

Still, all the attention from media outlets and shows like SNL can be a lot. Reese admitted that she does sometimes struggle with all the attention. However, she credited the people around her for being supportive when she needed them.

“I mean, it’s hard,” explained Reese. “It’s actually hard trying to take the criticism, the negative and the positive. But I have so much support behind me.

“My family, friends, my coaches, teammates, my school. Everybody appreciates me and loves what I do. So it’s bigger than me honestly.”

Angel Reese has become a star before our eyes, and isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. We’ll see what she has in-store for an encore moving forward next season with the LSU Tigers.