Sauce Gardner Savagely Trolls Packers Fans Following Jets’ Win at Lambeau Field

Sauce Gardner might become Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Not only did the New York Jets rookie help lead his team to a win over the Packers Sunday, he rubbed salt into the open wound after the game.

Gardner got a little “cheesy” following the Jets’ 27-10 victory over the Packers. More specifically, the young defensive back put one of Green Bay’s patented cheeseheads to celebrate the impressive road wins.

After the game, Gardner walked around Lambeau Field sporting the famous hat — which you can find by the dozen inside the stadium. He even posed for a few photos before exiting the field.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.



Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

Gardner finished Sunday’s game with three tackles (all solo stops) and two passes defended. He helped shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ passing attack in the 17-point victory.

The Jets are off to a surprising start to the NFL season, now 4-2 on the year. Green Bay, on the other hand, dropped to a disappointing 3-3 with the loss.

Considering he places in the AFC, Packers fans probably didn’t have much disdain for Gardner coming into Sunday’s contest. Now, the rookie out of Cincinnati will definitely have some haters in the crowd … and on the field.

Packers WR Allen Lazard Takes Exception to Sauce Gardner’s Celebration

You might find this surprising, but not many people inside Lambeau Field were fans of Sauce Gardner’s antics after the game. Along with fans, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard took exception to the cheesehead look.

As Gardner walked back to the locker room, Lazard ran up behind the defensive back and knocked the cheesehead off his noggin. Surprisingly, there didn’t appear to be any incident after that brief interaction.

Getting beat at home isn’t much fun. Seeing your opponent mock your team and fanbase makes it even worse.

Lazard didn’t have the best performance of his career, catching just four passes despite being targeted nine times. He finished the contest with 76 yards and Green Bay’s lone touchdown in the game.