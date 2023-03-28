Scientific Study Concludes That Live Sports Are Good for Overall Health

We’ve got good news, sports fans. If you love attending your favorite team’s games live, there’s a good chance you’re healthier because of it. That’s based on a recent study out of England.

Anglia Ruskin University’s School of Psychology and Sports Science recently completed a study into the benefits of attending live sporting events. Those who attended generally tended to be happier with life, according to the study.

The study included data collected from over 7,200 adults aged 18-65. Those who attended live sporting events tested high for “life being worthwhile.”

According to the data collected, people scoring high in that category have better physical health, lower mortality rates, and successful aging. Although, we have to admit, we’re curious if this applies to fans of specific teams — like the New York Jets or Pittsburgh Pirates, for example.

Thankfully, that’s part of the next study.

“The live events covered by the survey ranged from free amateur events, such as watching village sports teams, right through to Premier League football matches,” said Dr. Helen Keyes ARU Head of the School of Psychology and Sport Science per OutKick. “Therefore, further research needs to be carried out to see if these benefits are more pronounced for elite level sport, or are more closely linked to supporting a specific team.”

So, there might be a little more research that needs to be done. But if you’re looking for an excuse to attend more games in the near future, you can always use science.

Here’s a Healthy Tip for the NFL … Super Bowl Saturday!

Let’s continue the discussion about sports and health. Although we’ll admit this next topic isn’t so much about health as it is about preference.

NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt hopes that Super Bowl Saturday replaces the big game’s traditional Sunday slot in the near future.

“I think the Black Friday game walks so that Super Bowl Saturday can run,” Brandt said. “I’ve been pushing for that for years. I want Super Bowl Saturday. I got to interview Goodell once.

“Goodell and I have a very comfortable, jocular relationship, and I pitched him on the air, ‘Super Bowl Saturday Roger. I just wanna speak for the people. Yes, if you’re thinking it’s because I wanna drink and eat with impunity. Yes, that’s the reason why. Why can’t we make this on Saturday?’ And he laughed. But he gave the answer, well the audience on Sunday blah, blah, blah, and I get it, but I don’t care. I want it on Saturday.”

Ratings might take a hit, but wouldn’t it be awesome to have an entire day of recovery from the Super Bowl rather than going to work the next day? That has to provide some sort of health benefit right?