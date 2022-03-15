Scott Hall Dead: Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Reacts To the WWE Legend’s Death

When the announcement of Scott Hall’s triple heart attack hit social media on Sunday, the wrestling community collectively held its breath. After complications from a hip replacement surgery caused the cardiac event, the wrestling icon was put on life support, but miracles have happened. There was still hope for The Bad Guy to recover.

Sadly, however, that day will never come. On tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Scott Hall was dead. The long-held breath was released, and with it came a wave of sorrow from wrestling fans, current Superstars, and legends of the industry alike.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

The entire wrestling community is in mourning for Razor Ramon. However, there’s no question that those closest to him were hit the hardest. One such person is Sean Waltman, otherwise known as X-Pac, who was a long-time friend of Hall’s and shared the ring and the road with Razor more times than anyone can count.

After spending the last two days battling grief and inappropriate remarks from “fans,” Waltman had just two words to say following the official announcement of Scott Hall’s death: “He’s gone.”

He’s gone. 😔 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

It’s difficult to say whether the clipped statement is more or less painful to read than a long-form tribute. All we can say is that our thoughts are with the friends and family of Scott Hall at this time.

Sean Waltman Stays Positive After the Death of Scott Hall

Thankfully, X-Pac seems to have found the silver lining. Following his heart-rending message, he posted a picture of a young Scott Hall with close friend and fellow wrestling legend Curt Hennig, who passed away in 2003 from a drug overdose.

The picture was taken back in the 1980s, when Scott Hall and Curt Hennig formed a tag team to compete in the American Wrestling Association (AWA) tag division. Together, they went on to win the AWA World Tag Team Championships. The caption over the picture simply reads, “Together again.”

The wrestling world has lost a true once-in-a-lifetime performer. No wrestler has ever embodied the effortlessly cool persona that Razor Ramon successfully portrayed. And no performer will ever come close to the industry-changing career that Scott Hall accomplished.

Razor Ramon’s time in the ring quite literally changed the landscape of professional wrestling forever. The impact Scott Hall and the NWO had on wrestling still permeates the industry to this day and likely will until wrestling itself is dead and gone.