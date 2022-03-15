Scott Hall Dies: WWE Champ John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield Reacts to the Tragic News

To all of you Outsiders and wrestling fans out there, getting the “Scott Hall dies at 63” notification is not something we wanted to see. It’s hitting us all hard right now, including former WWE champ John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

From one WWE legend to another, Layfield took to his official Twitter account to say goodbye to fellow wrestler, Scott Hall. Hall died on Monday after suffering complications from a recent hip surgery. He was 63 years old.

“Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business,” Layfield said in a tweet. “He and Kevin changed the business for the better. Rest easy friend.”

Layfield captured the WWE Championship back in 2004 and held it for 280 days. A month before his in-ring retirement at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, he became Intercontinental Champion. That made him the 20th Triple Crown Champion and the 10th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Scott Hall Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support

Scott Hall — who many fans remember by the name Razor Ramon — had to be placed on life support on Saturday at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Georgia. Following his hip surgery, he suffered three heart attacks which were the result of a blood clot.

On Monday, we learned that Hall would soon be taken off life support once his family was present. His close friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash shared a message on Instagram with the tragic news.

“I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else,” he said. “My heart is broken and I’m so very f–king sad. I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present.”

He continued saying, “As we prepare for life without him, just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Hall was a mainstay in the WWE and WCW throughout the 1990s and into the early 2000s. In the WCW, Hall won the tag team title seven times (six with Nash and The Outsiders), the United States Heavyweight Championship twice, and the World Television title once. He also went on to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hall’s name will always be synonymous with the wrestling group, the New World Order (nWo). The group consisted of Hall, “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Nash. The pop-culture impact of the Hall and the rest of the gang is still felt to this very day.