Scott Hall Dies: WWE Fans React to the Tragic News

Pro wrestling fans are devastated to learn the news on Monday night that Scott Hall has died at 63 years old. He dies after being taken off life support. His family made the difficult decision. News of his death aired at the start of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” on the USA Network. Scott Hall has fans of all generations and many will remember him from his time in WWE as Razor Ramon. But he also wrestled under his best-known name and always offered his catchphrase “Hey Yo!” before starting his promos.

Fans, Pro Wrestlers Offer Their Words Of Sorrow As Scott Hall Dies

Fans and pro wrestlers took to social media after hearing the sad news. Some were remembering the good times while also offering their condolences.

RIP SCOTT HALL. REST EASY CHICO. — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) March 15, 2022

Upon seeing the WWE news, fans offered these words after reading about Scott Hall dying on Twitter. One writes: “R.I.P One of the coolest guys in wrestling history”. Another writes: “Life can be so cruel. Sending all the love and support to Scott Hall’s family and friends. ‘Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but Bad Guys do.’ Rest in Peace.”

He was one of our Dads favorite wrestlers.



We would watch his matches with Shawn Michaels with our Dad.



Thanks for helping to create those childhood memories for us.



RIP, Scott Hall. ❤️ — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 15, 2022

Another Scott Hall fan says: “You will always be held fondly in our memories and cherished in our hearts. Rest easy Scott Hall. May you find peace.” Another fan writes that his heart is broken. “…one of my all-time Favorite Wrestlers that is a big part of my childhood there will never be another one like him Hard Work Pays Off Dreams Come True Bad Times Don’t Last but Bad Guys Do. my condolences to the Hall family We all Love Scott R.I.P.”

And this fan offers both condolences and memories of the WWE Hall of Famer. The fan writes: “Scott Hall was the first ‘cool’ heel I remember growing up, he was one of my favorite wrestlers.” The fan writes that Hall’s swagger was unmatched. “He’s gone but will never be forgotten, his legacy will live forever, my condolences to his friends & family.”