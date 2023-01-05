The tale of two Scott Stallings continues. Now the pro golfer has invited the man who got his invitation to The Masters to the tournament himself. The realtor from Atlanta who received the invitation by mistake last week will still get the sports trip of a lifetime.

This story has been strange from the get-go. For one, how did The Masters not get the right Scott Stallings to start? Wouldn’t they have the man’s address somewhere? He isn’t a new golfer on the professional scene.

It was very nice of the Atlanta realtor to send the invite package back. These moments don’t happen often, and Stallings the golfer was dying to get the invitation. That kindness has turned into good fortune for the mistaken Scott.

Thanks to a generous invite from the pro golfer, there will be two Scott Stallings at The Masters. The realtor and his wife are going to get a chance to have lunch with the golfer and his wife. They will also be able to sit in on the practice rounds, according to this Twitter post from Stallings himself.

WE ARE GOING TO @TheMasters! @stallingsgolf invited us to meet him and his Jenny for dinner and to attend the practice rounds! This was on the bucket list. We are grateful to be able to fulfill this dream! Can’t wait to see Scott in the Green Jacket! Thanks for following the fun! — TheStallingsTeam (@stallingsteam) January 4, 2023

I get other people’s mail in my box all the time, and no one ever invites me to a golf tournament. If only there was a rich and famous Jonathan Howard somewhere out there… oh well.

Scott Stallings Masters Mix Up

This whole thing has been hard to keep straight. I know that this is just as confusing for you as it is for me. The story started when the realtor Scott Stallings went to his mailbox and found the unthinkable. An invite from The Masters.

Once he realized what had happened, he got in contact with the golfer as fast as he could. By Tuesday, the invite was back where it belonged. The wildest thing about all of this, their wives share the same name, too!

“I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names, and geographical location,” the realtor said in his message to the pro golfer.

So, it’s going to be hard when April comes around and these golfers get on the course. If you’re looking for Scott Stallings, you better make sure that you have the right one.