Scott Van Pelt Loses His Voice During SportsCenter but Still Finishes the Show

Scott Van Pelt really put on a gutty performance during his show the other night on ESPN. As his hour of SportsCenter progressed, Van Pelt began to lose his voice. By the end of the show, SVP was just crawling to the finish line, barely able to mutter two sentences in a row. At the tail end, while going over some hockey highlights, Van Pelt reached a breaking point and was hardly able to talk as he made his way through the final minutes of the show.

“Connor McDavid, leading the NHL in goals,” Van Pelt squeaked, then commented on his condition: “This is terrible. What a disaster.” But despite the obvious voice issue, SVP and Stanford Steve proceeded to discuss McDavid’s 59th goal of the season, which he scored by hitting the puck off the back of the goalkeeper’s head and into the net. They also celebrated McDavid’s 60th goal in overtime as Steve did most of the talking.

“Thanks Steve,” said Van Pelt after the highlights. He barely made it to the end of his show but was able to say his goodbyes with what little of his voice he did have left.

“I don’t know what happened…I feel fine,” Van Pelt croaked. “I can’t talk! It’s a horrible feeling…but I feel fine. I just wish I could speak. We’re supposed to do a show tomorrow…we’ll see. Bye everybody, I’m sorry.”

After the show, Van Pelt tweeted that he didn’t know what happened to his voice during the broadcast and once again apologized for such a weird show. Here was that tweet:

“What a bizarre deal. Voice just kinda stopped working….while attempting to host a show. Not ideal, to say the least. Apologies for that mess.”

Quite a strange occurrence for the SportsCenter host to just lose his voice in the middle of the show. In the above tweet, SVP just seemed baffled by the whole incident and even issued an apology to those watching. No need to apologize for Van Pelt, though. Because that little bit was the most entertaining part of a SportsCenter in weeks.

Sports fans were probably far more invested in whether Scott Van Pelt could wheeze his way through another minute of SportsCenter than they were in how many goals some random hockey player has. Van Pelt is the real champ here for gutting this one out and doing his job through the most strenuous of circumstances given his occupation.