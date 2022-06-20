Scottie Scheffler Earns $1.56 Million U.S. Open Payout, Sets PGA Tour Record for Most Money Earned in a Single Season

Despite a second-place finish in the 122nd U.S. Open, Scottie Scheffler made history on Sunday. The former Texas Longhorn pushed his 2021-22 on-course earnings to $12.9 million, the most ever by a player in a single PGA Tour season.

And there are still 10 events left on the schedule.

Scottie Scheffler sets the PGA TOUR record for most official money earned in a season with $12,896,849 (does not include bonuses). pic.twitter.com/nwcskXzkY2 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 20, 2022

While Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick claimed the Wanamaker Trophy with a score of -6, Scheffler tied for second with Will Zalatoris at -5. Fitzpatrick took home $3.15 million, with Scheffler and Zalatoris earning $1.56 million apiece. In 63rd place, Grayson Murray claimed $36,852 by finishing the lowest among professional players who made the weekend cut.

Scottie Scheffler started the year on fire with four wins in a nine-week span from February to April. He earned $1.48 million at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, $2.16 million in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and $2.1 million at the World Golf Championships Match Play in Austin. His run culminated in a green jacket at Augusta National and a $2.7 million payday for winning The Masters.

What’s Next for Scheffler and the PGA Tour?

Next on the PGA Tour will be the Travelers Championship this week in Connecticut, with a total purse of $8.3 million. It is a similar payout to the previous week’s RBC Canadian Open, which Rory McIlroy won along with $1.57 million.

In three weeks, Scottie Scheffler and company will head across the pond for the 150th Open Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17. Tiger Woods was absent from the U.S. Open due to injury, but he said he will 100% be in Scotland.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews – that is near and dear to my heart,” Woods said in an interview on April 10 following his 47th-place finish in The Masters. “I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf and my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

Woods won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships at St Andrews by a combined 13 strokes during his prime. He missed the cut at both the 2010 and 2015 editions of the event.

Despite Woods’ absence at The Country Club this past weekend, excitement at the U.S. Open did not disappoint. The battle between Fitzpatrick, Scheffler, Zalatoris and others came right down to the wire. Fitzpatrick made par from the bunker on the 72nd hole to hold a one-stroke lead over Zalatoris, who just missed a 15-foot birdie put that would have sent the tournament into a playoff.