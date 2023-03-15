The Masters Reveals Menu for Scottie Scheffler’s Champions Dinner

One of the best weekends of the year is nearly upon us, with The Masters taking place Easter weekend. A way to sense golf’s most famous tournament is approaching is by the Champions Dinner being revealed. Defending Scottie Scheffler released his menu, having quite the lineup prepared for past winners.

Three incredible starters will be available, with Cheeseburger Sliders being the most interesting. Champions will see them served “Scottie-Style”, presumably the way Scheffler enjoys creating his. Shrimp and tortilla soup will be an option as well, providing a different flair.

Moving onto the main course, where Scheffler will be getting back to his Dallas roots with a Texas Ribeye steak. There will be a seafood choice for those attending too. But with everything being bigger in Texas, they would be missing out by turning down a steak.

Nothing looks better than the dessert, though. It’s tough to beat a warm chocolate chip cookie in a skillet, especially with some milk on the side.

Simple could be the word to describe the menu, top to bottom. Scheffler has definitely put his own twist on a couple of the dishes, mainly the cheeseburger and ribeye. After all, he can do whatever he wants with this dinner.

Past champions will gather at Augusta National on April 4 before the tournament tees off on April 6. Scheffler will be looking to go back-to-back and if he does, would be the first since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Scottie Scheffler Hosting Champions Dinner After Win At Augusta In 2022

Scheffler was on a tear to begin the 2022 PGA Tour season and his win at The Masters was easily his highest accomplishment. He won the tournament by three strokes at 10-under, with Rory McIlroy finishing in second place.

Friday was Scheffler’s best day, shooting a 5-under 67. Despite bogeying two of the first three holes, the current world No. 1 put seven birdies on the scorecard. By the time Scheffler woke up on Saturday, he entered the weekend with a five-stroke lead.

The weekend was just a two-under performance but not enough for the field to catch up. A near wire-to-wire performance from the Texas graduate, earning a green jacket. Hideki Matsuyama did the honors of putting the jacket on — possibly the greatest honor in all of golf.