Scottie Scheffler Says ‘Someone Should Be Fined’ Because of Course Conditions as CBS Cameras Cut Away

If you’ve played a round of golf, it’s likely that you’ve had a complaint or two about course conditions once upon a time. That applies to the pros too as Scottie Scheffler had some things to say about the state of the 11th hole at the RBC Heritage.

On his second shot on 11, Scheffler’s ball landed in a large bunker to the left of the hole. However, his third shot is where the real frustration came as, in his eyes, the depth of the sand caused it to not have enough to get onto the green. It annoyed Scheffler so much that, as the CBS camera changed shots, the audio heard him suggest that ‘someone should be fined’ for the amount of sand in the trap.

Scottie Scheffler furious that his approach shot on 11 at the RBC Heritage plugged, says that someone "should be fined for the amount of sand" in the bunker. pic.twitter.com/EfmGD2FrJD — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) April 16, 2023

It’s a fair enough complaint from the two-time winner in 2022-2023. His shot looked good enough but it absolutely died there in the sand. It mattered a bit for Scottie Scheffler too as he finished at -12 in a tie for 11th, just a few strokes off the winner in Hilton Head.

Still, this was a tad excessive from Scheffler considering he’s referring to a groundskeeper who’s likely doing his best alongside his crew. In the end, the best way to not deal with potentially poor bunker conditions is still to, you know, not put it there in the first place.

Rory McIlroy Slammed by Ex-Manager Amid Masters Drama

Rory McIlroy’s former manager had no trouble blasting the PGA Tour star following an abysmal performance at The Masters this year. He believes the 33-year-old golfer has become too much of a “mouthpiece.”

Chubby Chandler made the interesting remarks in an interview with iNews. McIlroy struggled mightily at Augusta National this year, missing the cut after shooting +5 through the first two rounds.

“If you were a betting man, you would probably bet against him winning,” Chandler said. “He has made winning the grand slam [all four majors] a bigger thing in his head than it actually is. He is not really driven by number of wins or number of majors per se, but he seems to be driven by wanting to win the grand slam.

“It’s a massive mental block, and it’s getting harder and harder. Every time he gets there, he has the pressure from everyone else, but also from himself.”

During The Masters, Rory McIlroy also participated in an ‘in-game’ interview with ESPN. He gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into club selection and shot play at one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Chandler didn’t care for that, either.

“The interview on the fairway [at the Masters], absolutely brilliant TV, but not good for Rory McIlroy,” he said. “You can’t be having a chat with a guy in the commentary box about the day and the way he is playing, or whatever, then get over a wedge and give it 100%. You would never have got [Jack] Nicklaus doing it … (or) Tiger [Woods] doing it.”

After a disappointing run (or lack thereof) at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy opted to withdraw from the RBC Heritage. That’s a decision that could cost him approximately $3 million.