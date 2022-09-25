Seattle has a serious drone problem, apparently. For the second time in two days, a football game has been paused because of a “drone delay.” On Sunday, it was an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks that endured a brief recess.

Officials paused Sunday’s game midway through the fourth quarter, clearing the field because of drones flying overhead. Atlanta led Seattle 27-23 when the teams had to take a break.

The delay lasted eight minutes before the teams were able to return to action. It’s an odd reason to pause a football game — though maybe not in Seattle.

On Saturday night, a Pac-12 game between Stanford and Washington — also in Seattle — was also delayed because of drones flying overhead. So, maybe this is just becoming a regular occurrence for the city?

Either way, it’s been an annoying issue the past two days. Thankfully, teams haven’t had to wait too long to return to action.

This is a developing story.