Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Describes Field in Munich as a ‘Nightmare’

The NFL‘s debut in Munich, Germany, Sunday was a resounding success, with nearly 70,000 filling Allianz Arena to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

If there was one fault, however, it was the field itself. At times, the morning matinee was a Slip ‘N Slide, with multiple players on multiple occasions falling to the ground untouched. The most glaring example being Tom Brady, when the Buccaneers quarterback attempted to do his best Randy Moss on a trick play.

In the aftermath of his team’s 21-16 defeat, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called the playing surface “a nightmare,” per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

“It’s equal… both sides had to go against that,” Carroll said.

He later expounded on those comments while speaking to the media Tuesday.

“I don’t know soccer to know why they would like the field like that,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think the topic is kind of on right now on fields in general, and we just like to keep getting better at it, and understanding how we can make the game safer, and the game better in all ways. That’s not to say it has to be natural turf versus artificial or whatever.

“We just need to keep working at it, but it’s really nice when it is uniform. I know they pay attention. They talked about it when we were in London also. It was the same discussion.”

Pete Carroll Adds to Discussion of Playing Surfaces

The subject of playing surfaces has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with multiple NFL stars speaking out in favor of the league mandating all games be played on natural grass. The NFLPA recently called for an “Immediate Replacement and Ban of all Slit Film Turf.” They cite a higher number of injuries on those surfaces, which seven teams (Giants, Jets, Lions, Vikings, Saints, Colts, Bengals) use.

The NFL, meanwhile, reportedly found that the rate of non-contact injuries to the knee, ankle and foot is roughly the same on natural and artificial playing surfaces. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called for the league to do away with the artificial surfaces, though he doesn’t expect a change.

“No, honestly,” Rodgers said Tuesday, via ESPN. “I don’t have a lot of confidence when it comes to the league making that decision without some sort of big vote and gripes from certain owners who don’t want to spend the money.”