VIDEO: Seahawks Players Go Shirtless During Warmups in Brutally Frigid Cold Temps

The Seattle Seahawks might be the toughest team in the NFL … or potentially the dumbest. We’ll allow fans to make that call after seeing video of the team’s attire for pre-game “warm-ups” on Christmas Eve.

A number of Seahawks players decided to go shirtless in pre-game warm-ups before Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s not the most uncommon thing in the NFL, but doing so in freezing-cold temperatures makes us question their sanity a little bit.

At the time, the temps in Kansas City felt like -6 degrees. So, clearly Seattle is attempting to go the intimidation route while playing Patrick Mahomes in his own house.

Seahawks embracing the elements. pic.twitter.com/pHfR4FPn04 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 24, 2022

The Seahawks didn’t quite go all in on the intimidation front, though. They still wore face coverings, stocking caps and donned the all-important hand-warmers. So, at least they did have some source of heat.

While temperatures will rise in Kansas City, it’s not going to get much warmer. The high is 20 degrees, so if the Seahawks can survive those -6-degree temps, they’ll be just fine the rest of the day.

A Full NFL Slate on Christmas Eve

NFL fans can celebrate Christmas Eve in front of the television this year, with a plethora of great matchups on the docket before Santa starts his yearly voyage across the globe.

Along with Saturday’s Seahawks-Chiefs game in the freezing temperatures from Kansas City, nine other contests are on the docket. Six of those games have a 12 p.m. CT kickoff time with four others starting at other times.

The Houston Texans-Tennessee Titans game was delayed one hour at the request of Nashville Mayor John Cooper, as the city deals with rolling power outages. Kickoff for that contest is set for 1 p.m. CT.

Two more games will start in the 3 p.m. CT hour, with the Washington Commanders battling the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Dallas Cowboys.

Saturday’s slate of games comes to an end at night, when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. CT. You can see the complete lineup, and where to watch each game, here.