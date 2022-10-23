seahawks-wr-dk-metcalf-carted-off-field-after-apparent-knee-injury

Seattle’s passing attack has taken a major hit. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to be carted off the field in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Seahawks ruled out Metcalf for the remainder of the game due to a knee injury. No other information had been provided.

Seahawks ruled out WR DK Metcalf today due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

Metcalf suffered the injury after twisting his knee awkwardly while going up for a catch. He exited the contest with one reception for 12 yards.

This season, Metcalf has been Seattle’s second-best receiver statistically. He’s hauled in 30 catches for 406 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle is 3-3 this season. Hopefully, Metcalf’s knee injury won’t keep him out for an extended period of time.

NFL Fans Question DK Metcalf Using a Cart

It’s never good to see an NFL player get carted off a field during a game. Usually, there aren’t a lot of question marks about why the player left in that fashion. But that wasn’t the case for DK Metcalf on Sunday.

Some fans were curious as to why the receiver was carted off the field. The reason for the questions? Earlier this season, officials carted Metcalf off the field for a bathroom break. Seriously.

Per the FOX broadcast, D.K. Metcalf was actually carted off to the locker room for a bathroom break.



When you gotta go, you gotta go. https://t.co/CwHODkb4sx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

So, you can understand why some fans — and reporters — had questions about why Metcalf used the cart. Unfortunately, this time it was due to injury.

Metcalf has earned the reputation of one of the top receivers in the NFL. He’s a huge part of Seattle’s offense. He’s one of just two Seahawks receivers with over 400 yards this season — along with Tyler Lockett.

Seattle won two of its last three games entering Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers.